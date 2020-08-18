More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana was seized at the Canadian border in Port Huron.
Monday, Customs and Border Protection officers inspected a commercial truck coming from Ontario and destined for various parts of Michigan.
The manifest said the truck was supposed to be carrying office furniture but instead found 1,114 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags.
“Even during a pandemic, traffickers continue to attempt to exploit our borders and will stop at nothing to try and introduce illicit drugs into our communities,” said Port Director Michael Fox, who oversees operations at the Port Huron Area Port of Entry. “Our officers remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting our borders from all types of criminal activity.”
Officers said since the border was closed to nonessential travel due to the pandemic, Michigan has seen an significant increase in narcotics seized at the order
