Thousands of customers are waking up without power after scattered storms with strong gusts and rain swept through Michigan.
Consumer Energy customers have been affected in the following counties:
- Arenac County: 3 customers
- Genesee County: 1,729 customers
- Shiawassee County: 46 customers
At this time, nearly 12,000 Consumers Energy customers have lost power across the state.
In Lapeer County, about 451 DTE Energy customers have lost power.
Throughout Michigan, DTE Energy reports more than 38,000 of its customers have lost power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.