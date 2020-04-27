More than one million Michigan residents, who were unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are now receiving unemployment benefits.
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency said it has provided more than $1.66 billion in payments since March 15 to more than one million residents.
The most recent U.S. Department of Labor report showed 1.18 million Michigan residents filed unemployment claims between March 15 and April 18.
“We are working hard to provide emergency financial assistance to those affected by COVID-19, with more than 1 million Michiganders receiving benefits,” Michigan Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio said. “While Michigan’s unemployment system appears to be outpacing the rest of the country in paying benefits, much work remains for those who still need help completing their claim. We will not rest until everyone receives the benefits they are entitled to.”
The UIA says the fastest and easiest way to file a claim is online here.
