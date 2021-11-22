As of Friday, Nov. 19, 10.5 percent of Michigan children between the age of 5 and 11 have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human services.
"We know these vaccines work and protect our children and their families,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Even healthy children can suffer serious affects from COVID-19. Being able to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as we go into the holidays can help protect family members and friends of all ages as we gather to celebrate.”
The vaccine has shown to be about 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic disease from COVID-19 according to Pfizer data. The children’s vaccine is given in two does 21 days apart and is a third of the amount the adult dose is.
There have been more than 230,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in Michigan residents 19 and younger according to the MDHHS.
To find out more information about the COVID-19 vaccine click here.
