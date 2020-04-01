The Michigan Department of Corrections has reported more than 100 cases of COVID-19 at facilities across the state.
Below is a list of the facilities and number of cases reported as of 1 p.m. on April 1.
- Detroit Reentry Center: 7 (One has since been paroled)
- Charles E. Egeler Reception & Guidance Center/Duane Waters Health Center: 2 (One prisoner transferred from DRC to DWH)
- Kinross Correctional Facility: 1 (Once released from the hospital the prisoner was transferred to Duane Waters Health Center)
- Lakeland Correctional Facility: 14
- Macomb Correctional Facility: 33
- Newberry Correctional Facility: 1
- Parnall Correctional Facility: 50
- Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility: 12
- Woodland Center Correctional Facility: 2
