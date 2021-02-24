More than 100 students and staff are in isolation or quarantine at New Lothrop Area Public Schools, as of Feb. 22.
The school district was notified Sunday evening, Feb. 21, and Monday afternoon, Feb. 22 that four middle and high school students tested positive for COVID-19.
The Shiawassee County Health Department will follow-up with students for contact tracing.
If a student does not qualify as a close contact, they will not be notified by the county health department.
Parents and students can find more information at the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Students in grades 7 through 12 will be learning virtually until Feb. 26 and will return to in-person learning on Monday, March 1.
The school district said there will be no extra-curricular activities, including athletic practices and events, until March 1.
Families are asked to watch for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in their children. Symptoms can include cough, fever, shortness of breath, new loss of taste or smell, headache, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
