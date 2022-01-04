Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) saw a surge in fraudulent unemployment benefit claims during the holidays.
During the past week, the UIA received more than 10,000 claims it identified as likely being fraudulent, coinciding with the traditional time when manufacturing companies reduce hours or shut down for the holidays.
Criminals will use the opportunity while legitimate claims are filed from workers who experience an interruption in work hours, the UIA said.
The UIA is warning Michiganders to watch for suspicious activity involving their personal information. When a claim is identified as fraudulent, no payment is made and the UIA will send a letter in the mail to confirm the claimant’s identity and other information.
Anyone who receives a letter but did not file a claim should report the fraudulent activity by doing the following:
• Go to Michigan.gov/UIA.
• Click on Report Fraud or Identity Theft under the Fraud and Identify Theft topic.
• Follow the instructions, complete Form 6349 Statement of Identity Theft and submit it online.
