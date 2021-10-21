New data shows more than 1 million Michigan families have received tax cuts this year because of the American Rescue Plan, according to U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.
In October, 1,021,000 Michigan families received payments totaling $453 million. Since the payments began on July 15, Michigan families have received a total of $1.8 billion, according to the senators.
“This pandemic has been tough for everyone, but families with children have been hit especially hard. This year, millions of families received a much-needed tax cut, and we are seeing just how much it has improved their lives. This tax cut is helping families pay for what they need most—food and clothes. It is also helping many moms and dads pay for child care and other essentials, allowing them to successfully return to work. This important part of the American Rescue Plan is improving the lives of more than a million Michigan families,” Stabenow said.
Studies show these tax cuts have helped address immediate needs for families such as food clothes, and childcare. The Columbia Center on Poverty and Social Policy found initial payments caused a 25 percent decline in food insufficiency among low-income families with children.
“This tax cut for families was a critical part of the American Rescue Plan we passed into law. Thanks to this tax cut, families across Michigan have seen significant relief to help get through what has been an incredibly difficult time in our country,” Peters said. “This tax cut has lifted children out of poverty and helped parents get back to work to rebuild our economy. I was proud to pass this historic tax cut into law to make a real difference in the lives of Michigan families working to make ends meet.”
