More than one million Michigan residents have entered the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes is a lottery-style raffle where vaccinated residents get a chance to win more than $5 million and a combined $500,000 in scholarships for college. As of July 6, 1,001,149 applicants signed up for a chance at the grand prizes and 44,699 young residents have signed up for the scholarship drawing.
The sweepstakes started Thursday, July 1 and ends on Aug. 3. Sweepstakes eligibility for all of the drawings can be found at www.MIShotToWin.com.
The first round of winners, including the $1 million prize drawing, will be publicly announced on Monday, July 12.
“The response by Michiganders to the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes is outstanding,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “It’s exciting to see so many people signing up for the sweepstakes as they are the best messengers who can encourage their family and friends to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and help answer any questions they have about the process.”
The goal of the sweepstakes is to increase the state’s vaccination rate by around nine percent to have 70 percent of the Michigan residents 16 or older vaccinated.
The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes is the latest kickoff in a series of lottery-style raffles by other states such as Ohio’s first-in-the-nation launch of the "Vax-a-Million" campaign. Ohio said vaccinations in the state increased 94 percent among 16- and 17- year-olds, 46 percent among 18- and 19-year-olds and 55 percent among those between 20- and 49-years-old after Gov. Mike DeWine announced the lotteries.
Residents 18-years or older who have received at least one vaccine dose are eligible to register.
The sweepstakes will have multiple drawings including:
$1 Million Drawing:
- Entry dates: July 1 – July 10
- Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021.
$2 Million Drawing:
- Entry dates: July 1 – August 3
- Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021.
$50,000 Daily Drawing:
- Entry dates: July 1 – August 3
- Open to all eligible persons who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the date corresponding to the $50k Daily Drawing.
- The deadline to enter the daily drawing is 11:59 p.m. ET the day prior to the drawing. See official rules for exact dates.
Scholarship Drawings:
- Entry dates: July 1 – July 30
- Open to all eligible persons who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination between December 1, 2020 and July 30, 2021.
- The Scholarship Drawing is only open to legal United States residents residing in Michigan who are between the ages of 12 and 17 as of the corresponding drawing date. The parent or legal guardian must enter the eligible individual in the Sweepstakes for the Scholarship Drawing.
Residents can register for the sweepstakes here.
