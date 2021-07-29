The state is seeing a rise in speeding and fatal crashes on roadways, according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP).
Dozens of law enforcement agencies across Michigan have recently issued 2,941 speeding citations and 2,353 warnings as part of a traffic safety initiative.
OHSP and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Region 5 Office are working with five other states, including Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin, as part of the Great Lakes, High Stakes campaign.
“This effort is a wake-up call about the significance of traffic safety,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the OHSP. “Speed kills. This campaign has been a timely reminder about the need to educate motorists about the importance of obeying the speed limit and the value of enforcing the laws already on the books.”
According to preliminary data, there were also 314 seat belt violation citations issued while 108 drivers were arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI) and 25 people were arrested for operating under the influence of drugs (OUID).
Law enforcement agencies cited numerous examples of risky and dangerous driving:
While Michigan has seen a 22 percent reduction in traffic crashes from 2019 to 2020, there has been a spike in fatalities. In 2020, 1,083 people died from crashes on Michigan roads, a 10 percent increase over 2019 with 985 deaths, according to the MSP Criminal Justice Information Center.
In 2020, there were 200 speed-related fatalities on Michigan roadways compared to 185 in 2019, an 8 percent increase.
