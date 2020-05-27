More than $300,000 in scholarship money has been awarded to 231 Bay and Arenac County students.
The Bay Area Community Foundation gave the money to graduating high school students, current college students, students pursuing skilled trades and certificates and adults returning to school.
"For students, an education means more job opportunity. And for our community, a more skilled workforce means a more vibrant economy," said Diane Fong, president and CEO of the Bay Area Community Foundation.
Instead of a reception to honor the recipients, this year the foundation is asking people to send their congratulations on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.