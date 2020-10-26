Across the country, doctors are seeing a dangerous acceleration of new coronavirus cases.
On Monday, the state reported 3.881 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday. The state also reported 29 more deaths related to COVID-19 since Saturday. That brings the state’s total to 161,907 cases and 7,211 deaths.
Michigan schools also recorded 28 new outbreaks as of Oct. 26.
In Bay City, more than 250 students are quarantining due to possible COVID-19 exposures.
Students at Bay City Western Middle School and Auburn Elementary School went back to virtual learning this week. That’s because more than 250 of them were potentially exposed to positive COVID-19 cases.
“I do believe, unfortunately, wave two of COVID is probably in our community right now,” Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said.
Over the last three days at Western Middle School, 192 students were possibly exposed to coronavirus and four tested positive.
At Auburn Elementary, 72 students were potentially exposed over the last five days and two tested positive.
Bay City Public Schools said the positive cases have been linked to activities outside school and have no connection between them.
Bay City Western High School, which shares buildings, hallways, and air with Western Middle School, is still in person.
“I don’t need him being exposed to it and bringing it home to me because I take care of my elderly mother who is disabled,” said Kelly Doyle.
Doyle is a parent of a Western High School senior. She pulled him out of school this week to keep her family safe.
Bigelow said so far, no high schooler has been exposed.
“We are doing so much within our buildings to make sure that safety protocols are being followed, that I believe that our buildings, for the most part, are fairly safe,” Bigelow said.
That doesn’t give Doyle a sense of peace.
“I don’t buy that because some of the classes for high school are on the middle school side, and some middle schoolers are on the high school side. And it’s all one building,” Doyle said.
Bay City students have only been in person for a couple weeks.
If we truly are in a second wave, Bigelow said that might be it.
