Thousands of customers are waking up without power after scattered storms with strong gusts and rain swept through Michigan.

Consumer Energy customers have been affected in the following counties:

  • Arenac County: 3 customers
  • Bay County: 2 customers
  • Genesee County: 3,394 customers
  • Roscommon County: 1 customer
  • Shiawassee County: 46 customers

At this time, more than 15,000 Consumers Energy customers have lost power across the state.

In Lapeer County, about 444 DTE Energy customers have lost power.

Throughout Michigan, DTE Energy reports more than 38,000 of its customers have lost power.

