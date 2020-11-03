The polls are open in Michigan and more than 3 million absentee ballots have already been submitted.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said 2 million more Michiganders are expected to vote Tuesday.
Michigan could surpass its total turnout record, which was set in 2008 when more than 5 million Michiganders voted.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m.
Voters who aren’t registered at their current address can visit their city or township clerk office until 8 p.m. to register.
Polling place and clerk office locations can be found at Michigan.gov/Vote.
“Election Day is a celebration of our democracy, when citizens across our state and nation proudly make their voices heard in support of the candidates they want to represent them in our collective government,” Benson said. “The millions of voters who have already cast ballots, and the millions more who will do so today demonstrate that Michiganders trust our election system and know that it will deliver accurate results that reflect the will of the people.”
Benson said voters that have requested but did not receive their absentee ballot must go to their polling place to vote.
Voters who already sent an absentee ballot are not able to spoil it on Election Day.
Benson said the record number of absentee ballots and the limited time allowed to prepare the ballots before Election Day means it could take until Friday before results are available.
“Some results will come sooner, thanks to exceptional work by local election administrators statewide, the 30,000 election workers recruited by my administration, and the millions of dollars we allocated for additional vote tabulation machines,” said Benson. “Election workers will be efficient, diligent and meticulous to ensure every ballot is counted securely and accurately.”
