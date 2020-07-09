More than 400 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9 new deaths were reported in Michigan on Thursday.
As of July 8, there were a total of 67,683 cases with 6,024 deaths.
There were 446 new confirmed cases and 9 new deaths from the day before.
“It’s important to always stop and reflect that each of these numbers is a person,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "It’s a Michigander who had a story and had a family who can’t mourn the way we’re used to mourning because they can’t get together safely.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
As of July 3, the state is reporting 52,841 people have recovered.
As of April 16, the MDHHS started including a case fatality rate for jurisdictions with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.
The MDHHS issued the following statement about the case fatality rate:
"The case fatality rate is the proportion of people who have died from causes associated with confirmed COVID-19 infection. It is often used as one of the measures of the severity of illness. However, it is important to note several factors can affect this measurement. The methodology employed to identify confirmed cases of illness can impact on the case fatality rate if the cases identified are more likely to be among people with serious illness. A testing strategy that has historically included prioritizing limited testing resources toward confirming infection of hospitalized cases of disease can lead to the overestimation of serious consequences greater than experienced by the entire population of ill persons. The impact of a low number of cases in any specific jurisdiction can contribute to a less accurate and a falsely high proportion of deaths. The results also hinge on public health's ability to identify and include all associated deaths."
This reporting is VERY deceptive. According to Michigan.gov, last week, verified positive results were 5.4% of those tested. Yesterday it was 4.9%, and today is 4.8%.
Why are these numbers always way different than what Michigan.gov reports? They show less than 200 daily case for the past two days and you have reported more than that. Clear concise information is needed right now not copy and pasted articles.
Why do we continue to get half of the news?
There have been 53K cases identified. 5K plus have passed and let's say just for "easy math" sake 25K have "recovered".... What about the 23K "others".
Second, we used to see a graph of new cases....why have those ceased? Are the cases going up or have we flattened the curve
Lastly, there is a financial incentive for hospitals to "identify" Covid-19 as the "cause" of death. Do we believe that ALL covid deaths ARE covid deaths?
Our governor has deemed it permissible to see a dentist, but nothing in her order today about barbers....
Please, we, ALL of us are smarter and safer than that! I could go on an on...New York Higher death rate...FL older population,, WAY lower. Let's all start to look at things with a critical eye and stop being "Sheeple"
While I understand that there's a family behind every death, almost HALF the cases and HALF the deaths are in Wayne County and Detroit. Rather than a blanket order that makes no sense in the way it allowed some things and not others, a strict order should have been aimed at Wayne County and Detroit and a much more relaxed order for the rest of us. But hey! She wanted her 70 days and one way or another, she's bound and determined to get them. If she's nothing more than a one trick wonder, I'll be very surprised.
Ultraviolet Light kills germs. Can we buy these bulbs for our homes! They could be used in homes, offices, factories, stores, etc. Leave them on at night and germs gone in the morning. So easy. A Doctor recommended it.
April 29 Death Rates
New York: 159,865 cases 12,287 deaths = 7.6% death rate
Michigan: 40,399 cases 3,670 deaths = 9.1% death rate
Florida:: 33,193 cases 1,218 deaths = 3.67%
Is my math incorrect?
If not, what is Michigan doing wrong?
MAGA I vote in Michigan
this virus is all a bunch of lies we might have a few cases of it but not that many its all lies everybody who is sick is put under that Wuhan Virus i know somebody who went to the hospital they told family he had the virus it turned out it was a bacterial not the Wuhan virus they send him home and said he is a recovering virus patients where do you see that as Wuhan virus case he had the test and all and he was reported as a Wuhan virus patient all he had was a bacterial infection its all lies and the Governor is using this for her political advantage and she is lying to our state and Michiganders she has no integrity telling health workers to put everything under that Wuhan Virus when that virus only can be spread by contact PLEASE MICHIGANDERS THINK ABOUT THIS if pneumonia is a highly spreadable how come we never hear about that and we still in the flu season the governor is spreading fear and hysteria this needs to stop NOW she also can not tell us to stay at home there is no state of emergency in place or marshal law and only the president has that power her executive orders don't mean nothing she can only suggest she is not the president of the U.S.A
Rhetorical question, how stupid are you?
1. There is no such thing as “Wuhan” virus.
2. The governor has MORE authority over Michigan than the President, even more so since our current “President” is a useless pile.
3. The virus is real and so is the danger.
It’s morons like you that out our country in a mess like this.
BTW, she CAN tel you to stay home.
She CAN fine you $1,000 for disobeying.
She CAN throw in in jail for it.
Get over it.
if democrats are allowed in the white house in 2020 this will be the norm for a long time across the country, don't be a fool
There will never be another Repugnican voted into office again.
At least not one as corrupt.
Democrats will take 2020 and will keep it for generations.
wow...
