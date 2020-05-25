More than 500 Flint residents were tested for COVID-19 at the two-day drive-thru testing event.
Residents received COVID-19 through a special partnership that provided free, no prerequisite testing to City of Flint residents at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, May 24, and Monday, May 25.
Officials said the State of Michigan, through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, state Rep. Cyntia Neeley, and the Michigan National Guard joined forces with the City of Flint and Genesee County Health Department to conduct the testing.
Officials said more than 40 personnel and volunteers from the Michigan National Guard, Genesee County Health Department, City of Flint, Shiloh MBC, and the Michigan State Police assisted with the testing.
According to officials, 223 individuals were tested on Sunday and 299 on Monday, according to the Genesee County Health Department.
“This is evidence of what is possible with partnership. We are so appreciative of our state and county partners coming together to provide this testing opportunity to our community,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “Testing and teamwork are important tools we will continue to utilize to fight this deadly virus.”
The testing was conducted by the Michigan National Guard soldiers. Those tested will be notified by the Genesee County Health Department of their results.
Officials said at least 14 testing locations continuing to operate in Genesee County, including Hamilton Community Health Network on Clio Road, Michigan Health Specialists on Robert T. Longway Boulevard, Rite Aid on Clio Road and the Wal-Mart on Corunna Road.
For more information on testing locations, click here.
