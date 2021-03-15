About 810,000 Michigan children will start receiving food assistance benefits this month as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected access to school meals for children across the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is issuing additional benefits now through the end of March. Monthly payments will continue through June.
MDHHS said this is the second round of Pandemic EBT. Children will receive up to $741.6 million in assistance benefits that their families can use to pay for food at stores or online.
“Michigan has been a national leader in making sure families can put food on the table during COVID and this pandemic-EBT will continue to ensure that no child in our state goes hungry during the pandemic,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Students are steadily returning to in-person learning because of the progress we’ve made combatting COVID-19, but kids who don’t go to school five days a week have a harder time accessing the free and reduced-price meals available to them at school. Pandemic-EBT closes this gap, giving our children another option for accessing nutritious food.”
K-12 students are eligible if they qualify for free or reduced-price lunches at school and in-person learning is not available at their school or is not available on a full-time basis, MDHHS said. Pandemic-EBT helps provide food to students who do not have in-person classes, along with the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) programs that provide meals to students at mobile and stationary locations. Food benefits will go to Michigan families with students ages 5 to 18 enrolled in the MDE program for students eligible for free or reduced-price meals.
“Providing families with easy access to the benefits and services they need is a top priority of MDHHS that has become even more vital as all of us deal with the impact of the pandemic,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Pandemic-EBT is incredibly important to children and families whose normal school routines – which for many include access to school meals – have been disrupted by COVID-19.”
Each month, families will receive an estimated $127.53 for each eligible child and about $77.06 for each eligible child who attends a school with a hybrid schedule of in-person and remote learning. MDHHS said monthly benefits will vary based on the number of school days in each month.
Benefits are retroactive to September, with assistance from September through February paid this month. Families will not need to apply to receive the assistance as the payments will be paid automatically.
Households that already receive food assistance will receive the Pandemic-EBT payments on their Bridge Cards. Families who do not already receive food assistance will receive Pandemic-EBT cards in the mail.
“This year has been very challenging for students and their families on many levels,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. “In addition to the over 200 million meals provided to students in local schools and mobile and stationary feeding operations across the state, the P-EBT benefits offer an extra and important measure of food security for our families in need during the pandemic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.