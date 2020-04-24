The Michigan Department of Corrections has reported more than 900 cases of COVID-19 at facilities across the state.
Below is a list of the facilities and number of cases reported as of 6:30 p.m. on April 23.
- Charles E. Egeler Reception and Guidance Center: 27 cases, 2 deaths
- Detroit Rentry Center: 17 cases, 2 deaths
- Duane Waters Health Center: 24 cases, 1 death
- G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility: 94 cases
- Gus Harrison Correctional Facility: 10 cases
- Ionia Correctional Facility: 2 cases
- Kinross Correctional Facility: 1 case
- Lakeland Correctional Facility: 393 cases, 9 deaths
- Macomb Correctional Facility: 84 cases, 4 deaths
- Newberry Correctional Facility: 1 case
- Parnall Correctional Facility: 168 cases, 6 deaths
- Saginaw Correctional Facility: 1 case
- Thumb Correctional Facility: 18 cases
- Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility: 70 cases, 3 deaths
- Woodland Center Correctional Facility: 7 cases, 1 death
The Michigan Department of Corrections says there have been a total of 917 positive cases at its facilities, with 11 cases still pending. A total of 28 people have died, with a total of 131 that have moved to the Gus Harrison Correctional Facility after previously testing positive for COVID-19, and since been medically cleared. (Prisoners at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility are housed at a step-down unit at the facility and not transferred to Gus Harrison Correctional.)
