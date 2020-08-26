More than a week ago a wedding took place at the Flushing Valley Golf and Country Club.
Wednesday, we're told several new coronavirus cases are linked to that event.
“As of today, we’ve had a total of 15 COVID-19 cases associated with the wedding reception held on August 15,” said Danielle Lederer, epidemiologist with the Genesee County health Department.
She is one of many investigating and doing contact tracing cases in the state.
Multiple people who recently contracted the virus in the area had one thing in common: Attending the August 15 wedding.
“We’re asking attendees of the wedding reception to give the Genesee County Health Department a call,” Lederer said. “If they attended that wedding to contact their healthcare provider and get tested and to self-quarantine until August 29.”
The country club has since posted this statement on their Facebook page, calling the multiple cases unfortunate.
After sanitizing the building and testing all staff members, they say they will continue to follow proper protocol.
But we're told the indoor wedding had more than 100 people, violating the governor’s executive orders
“The executive order limits outdoor gatherings to 100 people and indoor gatherings to 10 people,” Lederer said.
Officials have repeatedly said, avoiding large gatherings, wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing can help stop the spread of the virus
“These steps are so important to not only keeping ourselves safe but keeping our families and our communities as safe as possible,” she said.
