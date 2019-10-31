GENERIC: Power outage

Consumers Energy is reporting hundreds of customers have lost power across multiple Mid-Michigan counties.

  • Arenac County: 13 customers
  • Bay County: 89 customers
  • Oscoda County: 13 customers
  • Roscommon County: 363 customers
  • Shiawassee County: 71 customers

Wind and Lakeshore Flood Alerts have been issued for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. For the full First Warn 5 Forecast, click here.

SLIDESHOW: Trick-or-treating hour-by-hour

For updated power outage numbers and estimated restoration times, visit the Consumers Energy website.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.