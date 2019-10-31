Consumers Energy is reporting hundreds of customers have lost power across multiple Mid-Michigan counties.
- Arenac County: 13 customers
- Bay County: 89 customers
- Oscoda County: 13 customers
- Roscommon County: 363 customers
- Shiawassee County: 71 customers
Wind and Lakeshore Flood Alerts have been issued for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. For the full First Warn 5 Forecast, click here.
SLIDESHOW: Trick-or-treating hour-by-hour
For updated power outage numbers and estimated restoration times, visit the Consumers Energy website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.