Consumers Energy is reporting 231 customers have lost power after a crash in Midland County.
Spokesperson Terry DeDoes said a vehicle struck a utility pole at the corner of North Saginaw Road and Northwood Drive at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.
North Saginaw Road from Perrine Road to Dublin Avenue is closed due to the crash.
The traffic signal at the intersection of North Saginaw Road and Drake Street has no power. Drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
Consumers Energy crews are on the scene.
Power is expected to be restored at 7 p.m.
The Consumers Energy website initially reported more than 2,000 customers were affected by the outage, but DeDoes said the system misanalyzed with that estimate and only 882 customers were affected.
