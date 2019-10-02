Overnight thunderstorms have knocked out power for thousands of customers in Mid-Michigan.
Consumers Energy customers are experiencing power outages in the following counties:
- Genesee County: 1,302 customers
- Gratiot County: 13 customers
- Isabella County: 9 customers
- Midland County: 12 customers
- Saginaw County: 157 customers
- Tuscola County: 6 customers
For updated power outage numbers, visit the Consumers Energy website.
DTE Energy is also reporting hundreds of power outages:
- Lapeer County: 596 customers
- Sanilac County: 62 customers
- Tuscola County: 38 customers
About 141 customers have lost power on the border of Sanilac and Huron County.
For updated power out numbers, visit DTE Energy's website.
