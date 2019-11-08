Hundreds of customers in Saginaw County have lost power.
Consumers Energy is reporting 407 customers have lost power near the Tittabawassee and Bay roads intersection.
It was reported at about 9:36 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.
No word yet on what caused the outage.
Power is expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m.
