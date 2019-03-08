Authorities say more than a dozen cats and a dog have died in a southeastern Michigan house fire.
The Monroe Fire Department responded about 2 a.m. Friday and Chief Rob Wight says the back of the home was engulfed in flames. The Monroe News reports a family of five, including three children, got out of the home safely but the animals were trapped inside.
WWJ-AM reports the family took in cats and cared for them. Wight says crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.
The cause is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.