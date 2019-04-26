Saginaw’s Prom in the City has received the funding it needs and more thanks to numerous donations.
The night was in jeopardy because organizers were short about $1,400 with the deadline for the funds only three days away.
Their goal was $6,500 but thanks to TV5 viewers the group now has more than $8,000 to give the students the night they deserve.
The event gives special needs students a night to remember with their very own prom.
Tracy Evans is excited about the special needs prom. She said she already picked a baby blue dress, and it looks perfect on her.
Saginaw’s Prom in the City is always a big night for Tracey because it is a dance for people with special needs.
Crystal Brown, the organizer, said that if they did not raise the money then she would’ve had to pay out of her own pocket.
Brown said she created the event because of her niece, Baby. Baby has down syndrome and has never gone to prom.
“That’s my baby, she’s my heart,” Brown said. “I didn’t want to do it just for her, I wanted to do it for all individuals that have some type of need, to give them the opportunity to go. It’s important to make them feel included like everybody else.”
Brown said that there are usually 300 people at the event and that’s why they’re aiming for the Dow Event Center so that it’s enough room for everyone.
For more information on the event, head to the Prom in the City GoFundMe page.
