Power outages continue to affect thousands of customers across Mid-Michigan after this weekend's storms.
Currently, about 17,449 Consumers Energy customers in Mid-Michigan have lost power:
- Bay County: 2 customers
- Clare County: 13 customers
- Genesee County: 6,706 customers
- Gratiot County: 40 customers
- Isabella County: 3 customers
- Lapeer County: 54 customers
- Roscommon County: 16 customers
- Saginaw County: 8,712 customers
- Shiawassee County: 1,884 customers
- Tuscola County: 19 customers
For updated estimated restoration times and outage numbers, visit Consumers Energy’s website.
Detroit-based DTE Energy said Sunday afternoon that roughly 600,000 customers were affected because of storms in southeast Michigan Friday and Saturday. Officials say it's the largest storm to hit the region in years.
Their estimate on outages grew throughout the day as crews worked. The weather downed over 2,000 lines. The utility said it restored power to 250,000 customers and expected to restore all power by Wednesday.
Consumers Energy says roughly 220,000 customers overall were affected. The utility said it hoped to restore power to everyone by Tuesday.
The utility says the storms downed over 2,600 wires.
