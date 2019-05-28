Life-changing money is up for grabs tonight in the Mega Millions jackpot.
The $418 million jackpot is the second-largest amount in 2019. A $437 million jackpot was won on January 1 by a man in New York.
The last time someone from Michigan won the Mega Millions was in October 2017.
The cash option for tonight’s winnings would be $263 million.
Tickets can still be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com and at stores around the state until 10:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.