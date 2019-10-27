Isabella County Central Dispatch said a vehicle crash damaged a power pole at the intersection of Main Street and Pickard Street in Mt. Pleasant.
Consumers Energy reports about 867 customers have lost power in the area.
Police and firefighters are currently on the scene and have Pickard Street closed, between University Street and Harris Street, until further notice.
Crews are working to restore power.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
