DTE Energy is reporting more than 2,000 power outages in Huron and Sanilac County.
There are 451 customers who lost power in the southwest corner of Huron County at about 1:20 p.m.
About 1,091 customers on the border of Huron and Sanilac County lost their power at 3 p.m.
In the area of Sanilac County’s Deckerville, 1,178 customers lost their power at about 3 p.m. as well.
From three affected areas, 2,720 DTE Energy customers lost their power.
Crews expect to restore power in Sanilac County and on the border of Sanilac and Huron County at about 6:45 p.m.
Customers in southwest Huron County are expected to have their lights back on at 5:15 p.m.
For update power outage numbers, check the DTE Energy power outage map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.