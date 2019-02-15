More than 1,000 power outages in Sanilac County
(Source: DTE Energy)

DTE Energy is reporting 1,178 power outages in the area of Sanilac County’s Deckerville.

Customers lost their power at about 3 p.m.

Crews expect to restore power by about 9:45 p.m.

For update power outage numbers, check the DTE Energy power outage map.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Digital Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.