Houghton snowfall
Source: National Weather Service

While it’s barely fall, years ago it was already looking like winter in parts of Michigan.

On Sept. 26, 1942, the largest one-day September snowfall on record happened in the Houghton area.

On that day, 6.5” of snow was recorded.

For some reference, the earliest measurable snowfall of the season at the Houghton County Memorial Airport happened on Sept. 19, 1991 when .2 inches of snow was recorded.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.