Officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and Michigan State Police (MSP) posts across Michigan made 6,869 traffic stops and arrested 153 drunk drivers during the recent Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over crackdown.
The stepped-up enforcement campaign ran from Oct. 18 until Nov. 4.
“Michigan law enforcement officers have zero tolerance for motorists impaired by drugs or alcohol,” said Michael L. Prince, Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) director. “Motorists were warned to drive sober or get pulled over while celebrating fall activities. Unfortunately, not all motorists made the right decisions.”
Preliminary reports indicate officers issued 770 speeding citations and 53 seat belt and child restraint citations during the crackdown, along with 64 felony arrests. In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired.
Law enforcement officers from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department made a stop for a driver with a high BAC of .26, a stop for driving with a suspended license, and one stop that led to a felony possession of methamphetamine.
In Monroe County, a person drove past a trooper with the MSP Monroe Post while drinking from an open bottle of beer. Following a traffic stop, the person was found to be in possession of open intoxicants and operating while impaired and was arrested on both offenses.
