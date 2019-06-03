A vehicle went missing last week in Emmet County and it was found in the woods by a morel hunter.
Michigan State Police said, a 2008 Audi was reported missing from a home on Douglas Lake Road near US-31 in Emmet County on May 28.
MSP posted on twitter asking for help finding the car.
Sunday, someone found more than just mushrooms while out hunting for morels.
The Audi was found in the woods on McClery Road in Emmet County, troopers said. The car was badly damaged, and troopers believe it was taken off-roading.
Anyone with information is asked to call MSP at (989) 732-2778.
