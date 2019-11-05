A Flint restaurant is closed after a morning fire.
Flint firefighters were called to Empress of China, 2320 S. Dort Highway, at around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Flint Fire Battalion Chief Steve Cobb said the fire started when the business was starting up their hoods in the kitchen, and the fire went up into the exhaust system.
Officials said the fire spread to the roof, but was contained in that area, although there was smoke damage in the rest of the building.
The exact cause of the fire is unclear.
No one is hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.