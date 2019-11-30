Saginaw City Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Bond St.
The fire happened at about 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at a home on Bond St. near Pleasant St.
The fire chief said the majority of the damage is in the kitchen.
The occupants were not home at the time and no injuries were reported.
There is no further information at this time. TV5 will update you as more information becomes available.
