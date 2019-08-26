Michigan residents are being reminded by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to protect themselves from mosquito bites.
This reminder comes after one case of mosquito-borne disease in a resident and three other possible cases in the state came about.
Three cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are now suspected in residents from Kalamazoo and Berrien Counties. Also, a case of California Encephalitis Virus has been confirmed in a Genesee County resident.
As of Aug. 26, six cases of EEE have been confirmed in horses in Barry, Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph Counties. None of the horses were vaccinated against EEE and all animals have died. The vaccine is available for horses but not for people.
“Mosquito-borne diseases can cause long-term health effects in people and even death,” said Dr. Mary Grace Stobierski, MDHHS state public health veterinarian, and manager of the Zoonotic and Emerging Infectious Diseases Section. “These cases, along with confirmed cases in horses and deer in the state, stress the importance of taking precautions against mosquito bites.”
Residents can stay healthy by following steps to avoid mosquito bites:
- Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.
- Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.
- Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.
- Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.
Signs of EEE include sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches, Symptoms of California Encephalitis Virus include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and lethargy.
Both diseases can develop into severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures, and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma, and death may occur in some cases.
Additionally, West Nile Virus activity in Michigan has increased in wildlife and mosquito populations. Health officials have identified 18 positive mosquito pools and eight infected birds in the Lower Peninsula. No human cases have been reported.
Mosquito-borne illnesses will continue to be a risk in Michigan until late fall when temperatures at night consistently fall below freezing.
For more information, visit www.Michigan.gov/emergingdiseases.
