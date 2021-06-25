Mosquitoes collected in Bay, Oakland, and Saginaw counties have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV).
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories (MDHHS BOL) reports these are the first infected mosquito pools detected for 2021.
“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health at MDHHS. “We urge Michiganders to take precautions such as using an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors, avoiding areas where mosquitoes are present if possible and wearing clothing to cover arms and legs to prevent bites.”
It can take a few days to two weeks after the mosquito bite for the illness to develop. MDHSS reports while most people don’t become ill, initial symptoms can include fever, headache, and fatigue. In rare cases, it can cause severe disease in the brain and or spinal cord, including encephalitis and meningitis.
The best way for residents to protect themselves against mosquito-borne illnesses, such as JCV, Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), and West Nile virus (WNV), is to prevent mosquito bites.
JCV sickened three Michiganders in 2020. There were also 32 cases of WNV and four cases of EEE, resulting in two deaths. While JCV is found throughout much of the U.S., cases have been increasing in the Midwest, according to MDHHS.
