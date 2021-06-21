The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission is reporting the first mosquito-borne virus found in the county this year.
Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) was found in an Aedes mosquito collected on June 16.
Jamestown Canyon virus is a re-emerging mosquito-transmitted virus that can be found in many mosquito species known to bite people. Mosquito-borne viruses are transmitted through a mosquito bite that has picked up the virus from an infected bird or mammal.
Human infections are rarely diagnosed as the commission says the majority of infections result in no symptoms (asymptomatic). When symptoms do occur, they include a sudden onset of flu-like illness with fever. Severe cases, although rare, may develop neurological symptoms such as meningitis or encephalitis requiring hospitalization.
Residents who notice a crow or blue jay that died less than 24 hours ago are asked to call the commission’s office at 989-755-5751. These birds are valuable for West Nile Virus surveillance as they suffer high mortality from the virus, the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission said.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
