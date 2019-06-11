Flooded fields and impassable roads are causing an issue for some residents in Mid-Michigan.
The rainy spring is also creating a mosquito problem that residents will soon have to face, if not properly treated in the beginning.
Eggs are already hatching, and the standing water is creating the perfect environment for the insects to thrive.
“We’ve had some more significant flooding between Sunday and Monday. Two inches plus throughout Bay County of rain, which has resulted in standing water,” said Rebecca Brandt, director of Bay County's Mosquito Control.
Brandt said thousands of mosquito larvae are swimming around in standing water.
Her department is trying to kill as many larvae as it can before they hatch in a little more than a week.
“We’re pulling people from all of our departments, both shifts. We are working long hours, all-hands-on-deck including Saturday, to make sure we try to treat as much standing water as possible before that 10 days is up,” Brandt said.
Brandt’s staff is on the hunt for mosquito larvae throughout Bay County.
If found in standing water, the larvae are treated with a product called Mosquito Bits. The granules are placed in water and the larvae eat them. They then die soon after, before they get the chance to become full mosquitoes.
Despite the mosquito control’s best efforts, Brandt knows lots of larvae will manage to hatch.
She wants to make sure residents are doing what they can to try and avoid being bit.
“The best things that you can do is use insect repellent, long sleeves, long pants, wear socks when you’re outdoors. Again, our focus here is to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease,” Brandt said.
Brandt said once this latest crop of surviving larvae evolves into flying pests, they would be a nuisance until Independence Day.
“The species of mosquitoes that we get when we have a flood event is typically called an Aedes vexans. Aedes vexans will live anywhere from two to three weeks typically through the summer. So, it can be expected through the end of June, perhaps into early July,” Brandt said.
