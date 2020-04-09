Bay County Mosquito Control will start areal treatments despite the pandemic.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has deemed aerial mosquito treatment a critical operation for the well-being of Michiganders.
Starting Monday, April 13 and over a period of seven to 10 days residents in Bay County might notice low-flying aircraft over wooded area.
The abatement team is focusing on flooded woodlots to spread larvicide that helps prevent adult mosquitoes from forming.
