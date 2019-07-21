Most of Frankenmuth left without power after weekend storms

A nice, quiet Sunday afternoon in Frankenmuth is pretty much the norm.
But if you look closely, you'll see the aftermath of a damaging storm that rolled through the area and much of Mid-Michigan less than 24 hours prior.
The storm that hit Saturday evening knocked out power to many homes and businesses such as River Place Shops and Bavarian Inn.
It even wreaked havoc on the annual Cass River Colonial Encampment event.
Visitors at a historic reenactment camp, located right outside of River Place Shops, were left scrambling once the storms rolled in.
“Sitting there in the plaza and all of a sudden we see a gush of wind, ton of branches flying and then all of a sudden, all of the electricity went out we noticed,” said Michael Grillo with the historic reenactment camp.
Thousands of Mid-Michigan customers are still without power as of Sunday afternoon.
Consumers Energy said they’re working around the clock to have all residents statewide back up and running by days end Tuesday.
They report 250,000 homes and businesses were affected by the storms which produced high winds, lightning, and hail throughout the state.
Being from New York, Grillo said this Michigan storm will leave a lasting effect on him.
“We don’t see much of this, just occasionally, and I was like this is a new experience for us,” Grillo said.
