One of Gladstone Public Safety Department’s “most wanted” suspects was captured Tuesday evening.
“Gladstone residents… you can sleep easy tonight,” the department posted on Facebook.
Public Safety Officer Pellegrini captured Leghorn Chicken, also known by his alias Foghorn Leghorn, about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.
Pellegrini was on patrol near the campground when he saw Leghorn.
“At about the same time, Leghorn noticed me and started running west. I got out of my patrol cruiser and ran after him, yelling, ‘Police, stop.’ Leghorn continued to run, clucking at me the whole time. I’ve been jogging a lot and lifting weights lately, so Leghorn was no match for my speed, agility, and cat-like reflexes,” Pellegrini said.
Pellegrini tackled Leghorn and was able to gain control of him after a brief struggle.
“He was then searched, cuffed, and secured in the back seat of the patrol cruiser. Leghorn would not talk to me after he was read Miranda rights,” Pellegrini said.
The alleged criminal was lodged at the Delta County Animal Shelter on numerous felony charges, but those charges were not released by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.