A mother and child are dead, and two other children were critically injured in an early morning house fire in Grand Rapids.
CBS affiliate WWMT reports the fire started at around 12:23 a.m. on Wednesday.
WWMT said firefighters pulled the mother and three children out of the home, the mother died on the scene, and one of the children passed away on the way to the hospital.
The other two children are currently at DeVos Children’s Hospital in critical condition, WWMT reports.
The station report there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
