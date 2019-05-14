Barb Luskey and her daughter, Madison Driver were on the right road at the right time.
It was Sunday, May 5th, just after noon when Croswell Police received a call that a little boy was standing in the middle of Peck Road near Cros-Lex High School in Sanilac County.
When police arrived the toddler was back safe and and sound with his parents.
Police say Barb Luskey of Croswell was driving on Peck Road when she saw the 2-year-old in the eastbound lane.
Barb told police she stopped her car and pulled across the eastbound lane to protect the toddler.
She got out of her car, grabbed the little boy, and handed him to Madison. Barb then pulled in to a parking lot and called 911.
No one was injured.
