A mother has been arraigned for the alleged abuse of her 1-year-old son that led to his death, Saginaw County prosecutors said.
Megan Schweinsberg, 28, was charged with first-degree child abuse on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and is held on a $200,000 bond.
The felony carries a maximum penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.
The charges stem from an incident in July at a home in the 2800 block of N. Michigan in Carrollton Township.
Darryn Mann's death has been ruled a homicide.
In July, police arrested Brandon Mannie - Darryn's mother's boyfriend.
Mannie has been charged with murder.
He is alleged to have caused multiple injuries to the 1-year-old, including blunt-force trauma and third-degree burns that led to his death, prosecutors said.
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, police arrested Schweinsberg in connection to Darryn's death.
Schweinsberg is due back in court on Oct. 16 for a preliminary examination.
Mannie will have a preliminary examination on Oct. 9.
