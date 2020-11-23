A mother is in custody, accused of murdering her infant son.
Flint Police were called to the 2100 block of Devon Lane on Nov. 12 at 8 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The child’s mother, Kisha Person, 23, was charged on Nov. 21 with murder, torture, and first-degree child abuse of the 2-month old baby.
Investigators said Person stopped for food before getting help for her child.
If you have any information contact D/Officer Donny Scott at 810-237-6905, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
