A Michigan mother has been arrested for drugs after her daughter, and a friend, allegedly spent the night “camping” at Walmart.
The Mason County Sheriff said it started with a “suspicious situation” call at 6:49 a.m. on Dec. 1 at the Ludington Walmart, located in the 4800 block of W. US-10.
Walmart employees told deputies they found two 10-year-old girls had set up a fort in the clothing section.
When the girls were approach, they took off running, leaving a cell phone behind.
The deputy called one of the girl’s mothers, who said she dropped them off at 2 a.m. to take part in an online challenge where people sleep in large stores.
The deputy told her that the girls had taken off, and she needed to get to the store.
When she arrived, deputies said they found heroin, cocaine, and meth on her person, and she was arrested.
The girls were found shortly before 8 a.m., more than a mile from the store walking back to their Ludington home.
The mother has not yet been arraigned.
