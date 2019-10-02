A mother was arrested for involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse in her 7-month-old child's death.
Michelle Sulisz, 27, of Lake Orion, was arrested on Sept. 30 in Oakland County for a warrant out of Clare County.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
She has since been transported to Clare County and was arraigned on Oct. 1.
Clare County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about 4:43 a.m. on March 23 for a 7-month-old baby that was possibly dead, the Clare County Sheriff's Department said.
Officers responded to the 3000 block of Lakeview Drive and found the child not breathing.
The case was investigated by the sheriff's department and medical examiner investigators. It was then turned over to the Clare County Prosecutor's Office for review..
Sulisz was issued a $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.