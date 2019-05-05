Sharonda Wilson was one of many students who would receive her bachelor's degree from Ferris State University on Saturday, April 4.
But she skipped her own commencement ceremony to see her son, Stephan, graduate from Central Michigan University.
When CMU president Robert Davies heard about this, he contacted FSU President David Eisler.
Davies was able to confer Sharonda’s degree at Stephan’s ceremony on behalf of president Eisler and FSU trustees.
A video posted on the university’s Facebook and Twitter shows the heartwarming moment unfold with thousands of Chips cheering and clapping for the mother and son.
