“She’s a real loving person, she’s definitely a mother for sure,” described Laticia Cavazos as she talked about her mother, Louise.
Laticia says her mom is one of the most caring people you’ll ever meet, from volunteering at local soup kitchens, to spending time with her grandkids.
But after contracting COVID-19 over the summer, Cavazos said her mother became the one in need of care.
“They took her to the E.R. at Covenant, she was there for not even 24 hours and they immediately put her on a ventilator.”
For four long weeks Laticia said her mother had to survive off that ventilator, and even lost all movement in her body.
But slowly, things started to turn around. To the point where her mom could even talk and eat easier.
“We started to talk about rehabilitation, they were going to move her so that they could do that. And about two weeks ago she started to feel sick again.”
Laticia says the doctors told her that Louise had not only developed pneumonia, but had also contracted the virus again, needing to be put back on a ventilator.
“It definitely took a big toll, and now for us to get told that she had got hit with COVID for a second time, it’s devastating.”
That’s why Laticia started a GoFundMe, asking her Saginaw community for prayers, and financial support, to help provide for her parents once this is all over.
“She can’t respond, but she can definitely hear us. We know with all the prayer in our community she’s definitely going to get better.”
You can donate to Louise’s GoFundMe by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.